ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia’s Alfa group, has failed to reach an agreement on Turkcell’s board structure, independent board members and dividend payment with key shareholder Cukurova, Altimo vice president Mustafa Kiral said on Tuesday.

He told reporters that major Turkcell shareholder Turkcell Holding would as a result not be represented at Turkcell’s general meeting.