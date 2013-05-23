Turkey's capital markets board may act on Turkcell - Babacan/TV

ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Capital Markets Board may take steps to resolve a shareholder dispute at mobile phone company Turkcell, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan told Turkish broadcaster Bloomberg HT on Thursday, without specifying the steps.

But he said in an interview the government’s preference is for the company to resolve the row internally and agree on the composition of its board. He was speaking a day after Turkcell cancelled its annual general meeting over the dispute between Russia’s Altimo and Turkey’s Cukurova. (Writing by Daren Butler)