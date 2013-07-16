FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish markets board says to appoint two Turkcell board members
July 16, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 4 years

Turkish markets board says to appoint two Turkcell board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) will soon appoint two members to the management board of the country’s leading mobile phone company Turkcell, SPK chairman Vahdettin Ertas told the broadcaster CNBC-e in an interview on Tuesday.

Turkish officials said previously Ankara could intervene to resolve an impasse paralysing Turkcell, which has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends due to a dispute between major shareholders TeliaSonera, Russia’s Altimo and Turkey’s Cukurova. (Writing by Daren Butler)

