Turkish markets board appoints two Turkcell board members

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) said on Thursday it had appointed two members to the management board of the country’s leading mobile phone company Turkcell, part of efforts to resolve an impasse paralysing the company.

The SPK chairman said last month it would appoint the two members, named on Thursday as Mehmet Bostan and Bekir Pakdemirli.

Turkcell has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends due to a dispute between major shareholders TeliaSonera, Russia’s Altimo and Turkey’s Cukurova. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)