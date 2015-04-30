New Turkcell CEO plans regional growth, Ukraine in focus

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s biggest mobile operator Turkcell is seeking opportunities for regional expansion and may even increase its bet on conflict-torn Ukraine, its new chief executive said on Thursday.

Turkcell, which has reported a 61 percent drop in quarterly profit, is on a push to expand its reach beyond Turkey, which Thomson Reuters data show accounted for nearly 90 percent of its revenue in 2014.

“Turkcell will strengthen its international and regional distribution, we will always be looking out for strategic options,” Chief Executive Kaan Terzioglu told a news conference.

“You will see a Turkcell that is hungry for investment and growth-oriented.”

In his first public event since taking over this month, Terzioglu singled out Ukraine - where Turkcell already has operations - for further investment, betting on the need for more mobile services even though the former Soviet republic is locked in a war with pro-Russian separatists.

Ukrainian media reported earlier this month that Turkcell has started due diligence to acquire Ukrainian mobile operator Trimob (3mob).

Turkcell reported late on Wednesday a 61 percent drop in first-quarter net profit to 141.6 million lira ($53 million).

While revenue was slightly higher at 2.98 billion lira, profit was badly hit by foreign-currency losses from Belarus and from Ukraine, whose hryvnia currency has crumbled, as well as by higher tax expenses and one-off provisions.

Turkcell has also been hurt by a protracted battle among its major shareholders, including Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, which has left it without a fully functioning board.

Terzioglu said Turkcell maintained its 2015 target for a 6-9 percent rise in sales and 31-32 percent EBITDA margin.

4G TECHNOLOGY

An accountant who previously worked at Arthur Andersen, Terzioglu said Turkcell was ready to bid in Turkey’s tender for 4G telecoms infrastructure, even though that process now looks uncertain.

Ankara could cancel the tender, which is planned for May, the trade minister was quoted as saying this week, after President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey should not “lose time” with the technology and instead move straight to 5G.

“We are ready for the tender as if it’s going to be held tomorrow, but we find the current discussions healthy. We are in dialogue with the related ministries and all parties,” Terzioglu said.

Turkish telecommunications are currently based on 3G technology.