#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 28, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Turkcell says to establish consumer financing company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Leading Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell has decided to establish a consumer financing company with a capital ceiling of up to 500 million lira ($171.9 million), it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

It also said it had applied to Turkey’s Capital Markets Board for the approval of an issuance certificate to issue bonds or commercial paper with an amount up to $1 billion to investors outside Turkey.

$1 = 2.9082 liras Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
