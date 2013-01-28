FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court may give final verdict on Turkcell case on Wednesday
January 28, 2013 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

Court may give final verdict on Turkcell case on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A top British appeals court may give its final verdict on the dispute between Turkey’s Cukurova Holding and its Russian partner in mobile phone company Turkcell on Wednesday, according to the web site of Britain’s Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries.

The dispute between Alfa Group, which has an indirect 13.2 percent stake in Turkcell, and Cukurova, which owns 14 percent, over the ownership of another 13.8 percent stake is continuing at the Privy Council in London. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)

