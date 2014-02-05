FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deadline for Cukurova payment in row over Turkcell stake pushed back
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 5, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Deadline for Cukurova payment in row over Turkcell stake pushed back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The deadline for Turkey’s Cukurova Group to pay the $1.6 billion needed to recover a disputed controlling stake in Turkey’s biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell has been pushed back, a British court said on Wednesday.

The Privy Council said that the deadline would be postponed until 60 days after a ruling in a separate case being heard over the dispute between major Turkcell shareholders by the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.