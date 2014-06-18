FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-UK court gives Turkey's Cukurova to July 30 to recover Turkcell stake
June 18, 2014 / 9:36 AM / in 3 years

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-UK court gives Turkey's Cukurova to July 30 to recover Turkcell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Amends story after court corrects date in its statement)

ISTANBUL, June 18 (Reuters) - A British court said on Wednesday it had extended a deadline for Turkey’s Cukurova Holding to recover a disputed stake in mobile operator Turkcell until July 30.

Cukurova and Altimo, the telecoms investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, have been fighting for seven years for control of Turkcell, choking decision-making at the firm and preventing the payment of dividends. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

