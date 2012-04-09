FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkcell frees seized Cukurova Turkcell assets
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 6 years ago

Turkcell frees seized Cukurova Turkcell assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell said on Monday it had released 450 million lira ($251 million)worth of assets in the company belonging to stakeholder Cukurova Holding after Cukurova made an unspecified payment.

Turkcell had seized the assets in May 2011.

Separately Turkey’s largest mobile operator said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange that it had paid a $150 million debt of its subsidiary Euroasia Telecommunications Holdings BV, in which it holds a 55 percent stake. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.