Cukurova says Teliasonera, Altimo block Turkcell dividend
June 26, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Cukurova says Teliasonera, Altimo block Turkcell dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Cukurova Holding, mobile phone operator Turkcell’s Turkish shareholder, said on Tuesday fellow stake owners TeliaSonera and Altimo were blocking dividend payments, part of a long-running dispute.

The Istanbul-based company also said in an emailed statement that most of the candidates proposed by Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia’s Alfa Group, and Nordic telecoms company TeliaSonera for the position of independent board member failed to meet the Capital Markets Board’s criteria.

Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

