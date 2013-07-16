UPDATE 1-Cukurova seeks more time to pay for Turkcell shares

* Britain’s Privy Council will hear parties on July 23

* Turkcell shares fall after court statement

* Turkey’s market watchdog to appoint two Turkcell board members

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Cukurova Group has sought more time to pay the $1.57 billion needed to recover a stake in telecoms firm Turkcell, a British court said on Tuesday, a week after it gave the conglomerate 60 days to come up with the money.

Cukurova’s stake in Turkcell, Turkey’s biggest mobile phone operator, was appropriated by Russian group Altimo when it defaulted on a $1.35 billion loan.

Britain’s Privy Council said in a emailed statement that Cukurova had applied for an extension to the payment deadline until appeals have been resolved in a separate case being heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Turkcell’s shares fell as much as 2.2 percent after the court’s statement.

The Privy Council will hear oral submissions by the parties involved next Tuesday.

Separately, Turkey’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) said it will soon appoint two members to the management board of Turkcell.

The appointments aim to resolve an impasse leaving the company unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends due to the dispute between major shareholders Cukurova, Altimo and Sweden’s TeliaSonera.