FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Cukurova launches attempt to buy out Turkcell rival
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 1, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Cukurova launches attempt to buy out Turkcell rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Cukurova Holding on Wednesday launched an attempt to buy out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s indirect stake in Turkcell, the latest manoeuvre in a decade-long fight for control of the market-leading wireless operator.

Turkey’s largest mobile operator has been hamstrung by years of feuding between its three main investors: Fridman, Sweden’s TeliaSonera and Cukurova, which is controlled by Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, one of Turkey’s richest men.

Cukurova said in a statement it had launched an arbitration process to buy out the indirect Turkcell stake held by Fridman’s Alfa Group. Details of the arbitration process were not immediately available.

Cukurova’s attempt comes just weeks after Alfa offered to buy some of Cukurova’s stake for $2.8 billion. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.