FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK court dismisses appeal by Cukurova in Turkcell ownership dispute
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

UK court dismisses appeal by Cukurova in Turkcell ownership dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - A British court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by Turkey’s Cukurova Holding in a dispute with TeliaSonera over the ownership of Turkey’s biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell.

The UK Privy Council threw out Cukurova’s appeal against an order from a court in Geneva to pay $932 million in damages to TeliaSonera for failing to execute a 2005 agreement to sell its 53 percent stake in Turkcell Holding to TeliaSonera.

Cukurova appealed to the UK Privy Council to rule on whether the Geneva tribunal had the jurisdiction to make the demand for damages, which Cukurova disputes.

The Privy Council is involved because Cukurova Finance International is registered in the British Virgin Islands, part of the British Commonwealth, a grouping of countries which are mostly former territories of the British Empire.

Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.