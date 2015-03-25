Turkcell shareholder says dividend proposal does not resolve deadlock

ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - A plan to push for a $1.5 billion dividend from Turkish mobile operator Turkcell will not resolve deadlock among investors, shareholder Alfa Group said on Wednesday, adding its offer to buy shares in the company could resolve the problems.

Sweden’s TeliaSonera and other shareholders in Turkcell plan to push for its first dividend in five years at a meeting this week, a $1.5 billion windfall that could signal a thaw in a debilitating investor battle. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David)