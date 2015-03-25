FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TeliaSonera, other Turkcell Holding owners propose Turkcell dividend
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 25, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

TeliaSonera, other Turkcell Holding owners propose Turkcell dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 25 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed to propose a dividend for the first time in five years for Turkey’s Turkcell, TeliaSonera said on Wednesday.

The Swedish telecom operator said in a statement the Turkcell Holding owners would propose a dividend of 3.93 billion Turkish lira ($1.53 billion) to mobile operator Turkcell’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

It said it is expected the proposal to be approved as Turkcell Holding holds 51 percent of Turkcell.

$1 = 2.5609 liras Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editiing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.