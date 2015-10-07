FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final guidance for Turkcell's 10-year eurobond issue around 6 pct - bankers
October 7, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Final guidance for Turkcell's 10-year eurobond issue around 6 pct - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The final yield in the debut 10-year dollar-denominated eurobond issue by Turkey’s largest mobile operator Turkcell is expected at around 6 percent and the firm is expected to borrow $500 million, bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkey’s capital markets board (SPK) in mid-September said it had approved the company’s request for a foreign currency borrowing instrument worth up to $1 billion.

Bankers said demand was running at over $1.9 billion.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

