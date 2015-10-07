Turkcell borrows $500 mln at 5.95 pct with 10-year eurobond - bankers

ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest mobile operator Turkcell borrowed $500 million through a 10-year eurobond on Wednesday at a yield of 5.95 percent, in an issue that was almost four times oversubscribed, bankers told Reuters.

Turkey’s capital markets board (SPK) in mid-September said it had approved the company’s request for a foreign currency borrowing instrument worth up to $1 billion.

Bankers said demand for the issue was just under $2 billion.