10 months ago
Turkcell says Global Tower IPO postponed, cites market conditions
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 24, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

Turkcell says Global Tower IPO postponed, cites market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said on Monday an initial public offering of its infrastructure unit Global Tower was postponed due to the possible market impact of the U.S. presidential election and potential U.S. interest rate moves.

The public offering, which had been set for Oct. 27, was delayed until "markets became more secure and stable", Turkcell said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange said, also citing "cyber risks" for the postponement decision.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
