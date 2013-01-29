FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish watchdog says must approve any change in Turkcell control
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 29, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Turkish watchdog says must approve any change in Turkcell control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s telecoms watchdog said on Tuesday it would have to approve any change in control of Turkcell, the country’s biggest mobile phone operator, a day ahead of a British court ruling which could leave the firm with no major Turkish shareholder.

Britain’s Privy Council is due to rule on Wednesday in a long-running battle Turkey’s Cukurova holding company and Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia’s Alfa Group, which could be awarded Cukurova’s 13.8 percent Turkcell stake.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.