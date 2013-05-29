FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkcell to hold postponed shareholder meeting on June 24
May 29, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Turkcell to hold postponed shareholder meeting on June 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said on Wednesday it would hold a postponed annual shareholder meeting on June 24, signalling fresh hope of resolving a long-running dispute between major shareholders.

Turkcell cancelled its annual general meeting last week because a dispute between its major shareholders, Turkey’s Cukurova and Russia’s Altimo Group, prevented the approval of accounts and distribution of dividends. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
