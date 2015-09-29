FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Turkcell signs 1.25 bln euro loan with China Development Bank
September 29, 2015

Turkey's Turkcell signs 1.25 bln euro loan with China Development Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Turkcell said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with China Development Bank for a loan package worth up to 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to restructure the company’s existing loans and to help finance procurement from China for infrastructure investments.

In a statement, Turkey’s largest mobile operator said it had agreed to two separate loans, and that the package would have a 10 year final maturity with grace period of up to three years. The annual interest rate was expected to be 2.2 percent above the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR), it said. ($1 = 0.8898 euros)

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

