Russia's Alfa Telecom says ready to sell Turkcell stake for $2.7 bln

ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Alfa Telecom said on Friday it was ready to sell a 13.22 percent indirect stake in Turkcell to Turkey’s Cukurova and Ziraat Bank for a total of around $2.7 billion, according to a statement to the Istanbul bourse.

Alfa said it was willing to sell 49 class A shares in Cukurova Telecom Holdings Limited, which correspond to a 13.22 percent stake in Turkcell, for $54.9 million per share, the statement said.