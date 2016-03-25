FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Alfa Telecom says ready to sell Turkcell stake for $2.7 bln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 25, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Russia's Alfa Telecom says ready to sell Turkcell stake for $2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Alfa Telecom said on Friday it was ready to sell a 13.22 percent indirect stake in Turkcell to Turkey’s Cukurova and Ziraat Bank for a total of around $2.7 billion, according to a statement to the Istanbul bourse.

Alfa said it was willing to sell 49 class A shares in Cukurova Telecom Holdings Limited, which correspond to a 13.22 percent stake in Turkcell, for $54.9 million per share, the statement said.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.