Letter One says tribunal decision forces Cukurova to decide on Turkcell

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - An arbitration tribunal in London has dismissed claims against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment vehicle Letter One from Turkish holding company Cukurova, Fridman's company said on Monday, marking a potential breakthrough in a decade-long ownership battle over mobile phone company Turkcell.

Fridman has been locked in a legal battle with equity partner Cukurova, run by Turkcell founder Mehmet Emin Karamehmet. The dispute prevented some dividends from being paid and hampered the company's development.