Turkcell says opens lawsuit against MTN in South African court
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 27, 2013 / 6:03 AM / 4 years ago

Turkcell says opens lawsuit against MTN in South African court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said it has opened a lawsuit in South Africa against rival telecoms company MTN Group seeking damages for losses that Turkcell said it had incurred.

Turkcell filed a $4.2 billion lawsuit in Washington last year alleging the Johannesburg-based company used bribery to win a mobile license in Iran that was first awarded to Turkcell. It dropped the case in May, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that hurt its case.

Turkcell said in the statement it had opened the case on Tuesday in the South Guateng high court in Johannesburg.

Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
