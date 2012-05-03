FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkcell Q1 net profit up 56 pct to 514.8 mln lira
May 3, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Turkcell Q1 net profit up 56 pct to 514.8 mln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s leading mobile phone operator Turkcell said late on Wednesday its first quarter profit rose 56 percent to 514.8 million lira ($292.5 million), buoyed by an increase in interest income from higher interest rates and forex gains.

Turkcell had been expected to post a net profit of 394.5 million lira in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total revenues climbed 12.4 percent to 2.38 billion lira in the period, the company’s results statement showed.

Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Richard Pullin

