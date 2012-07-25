Turkcell's Q2 net profit 535.8 mln lira, beats f'cast

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Wednesday that its second quarter net profit rose to 535.8 million lira ($293.11 million) versus a net loss in the same period of a year ago, beating a Reuters survey of 465 million lira.

Turkcell had reported a net loss of 18.4 million lira in the second quarter of 2011, according to an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Revenue in the second quarter rose to 2.57 billion lira versus 2.28 billion lira in the same period a year ago, Turkcell said. ($1 = 1.8280 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by William Hardy)