FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkcell to evaluate buyback of up to 10 percent of outstanding shares
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 26, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Turkcell to evaluate buyback of up to 10 percent of outstanding shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s leading mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Wednesday it would evaluate the buyback of up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares to avoid any potential losses due to global macroeconomic turmoil and its impact on Turkish markets.

It will also evaluate borrowing alternatives including loan financing and debt issuance of up to $3 billion for refinancing needs and funding investment opportunities, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

It added that it would participate in the tender for IMT services and infrastructure being held by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.