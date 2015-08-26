Turkcell to evaluate buyback of up to 10 percent of outstanding shares

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s leading mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Wednesday it would evaluate the buyback of up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares to avoid any potential losses due to global macroeconomic turmoil and its impact on Turkish markets.

It will also evaluate borrowing alternatives including loan financing and debt issuance of up to $3 billion for refinancing needs and funding investment opportunities, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

It added that it would participate in the tender for IMT services and infrastructure being held by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)