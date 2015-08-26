RPT-UPDATE 1-Turkcell to evaluate buyback of up to 10 pct of outstanding shares

(Repeats story, no change to text)

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Top Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said it would consider buying back up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares to avoid any potential losses due to global economic turmoil.

Turkcell shares were up 3.15 percent to 11.45 lira on the Istanbul stock exchange after the statement late on Tuesday, while the main share index dropped 0.85 percent.

Turkcell also said it would evaluate borrowing alternatives including loan financing and debt issuance of up to $3 billion for its refinancing needs and funding investment opportunities.

The company’s board was evaluating the buyback “with a view to avoid any potential immediate and significant losses that may arise due to global macroeconomic turmoil and its possible reflection on Turkish capital markets,” it said.

Analysts said the statements on the possible buyback and borrowing were supporting the shares.

“The news are very positive for the stock in our view, as the former (buyback) will act as a downside protection for the stock, the latter (borrowing) will make the balance sheet healthier,” IS Investment said in a note.

Turkcell added that it would participate in Wednesday’s tender for IMT services and infrastructure being held by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK), dubbed the 4.5G tender. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ece Toksabay and Jason Neely)