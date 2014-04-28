FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teliasonera says hopes U.S. court ruling helps resolve Turkcell deadlock
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 28, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Teliasonera says hopes U.S. court ruling helps resolve Turkcell deadlock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Nordic telecoms company TeliaSonera said on Monday it hoped a U.S. Court ruling concerning Turkcell would pave the way to resolve a longstanding deadlock in the board and dividend distribution at Turkey’s biggest mobile phone operator.

“TeliaSonera welcomes the fact that the U.S. Court of Appeals has now come to a decision. The decision is hopefully a step towards resolving the current deadlock in Turkcell,” TeliaSonera’s Salomon Bekele, vice president, head of external communications, wrote by email in answer to Reuters’ questions.

“Our top priority is to get ordinary corporate governance in place in Turkcell. Among other things this means representation on the board for the shareholders, the holding of an AGM, and a decision on distribution of dividends,” he wrote. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.