Turkcell says Bulgarian Vivacom sale fails
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

Turkcell says Bulgarian Vivacom sale fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said it received an official letter informing the company that the seller of Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom gave up on sale.

Turkcell continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities for similar buyouts, Chief Executive Officer Sureyya Ciliv told a news conference on Thursday.

Debt-laden Vivacom is controlled by PineBridge Investments, in turn owned by Hong Kong telecoms and media tycoon Richard Li. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

