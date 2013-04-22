FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

All 10 on helicopter forced down in Afghanistan are in good health -Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry said eight Turkish nationals and the Russian and Afghan pilots on board a helicopter that made an emergency landing in a Taliban-controlled area of eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday were in good health.

“The helicopter was carrying eight Turks, the pilots were Russian and Afghan. We believe they are in good health and Turkish officials are in contact with Afghan officials over the issue,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Levent Gumrukcu said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

