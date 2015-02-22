FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2015

Qatar-Japan consortium to study projects in Turkey's Afsin Elbistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A group of Qatari state-linked investors and three Japanese power firms have signed an agreement to study the possibility of developing projects in Turkey’s Afsin Elbistan region, one of the Qatari firms said in a statement on Sunday.

The consortium includes Mitsubishi Corporation, Marubeni and Chubu Electric Power on the Japanese side and Qatar Holding and Nebras Power from the Gulf state, the statement from Nebras said.

The grouping will evaluate projects in the Turkish region including the development of lignite power plants. (Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)

