Turkey police detain protesters at airline's sales office
June 1, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey police detain protesters at airline's sales office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Police detained around 20 activists on Friday who had occupied the main sales office of Turkish Airlines in Istanbul to protest a bill passed by parliament a day earlier banning strikes in the aviation sector.

A Reuters Television journalist saw police dragging the protesters out of the airline’s office in the main Taksim Square and bundling them into vans.

Turkish Airlines (THY) fired 305 personnel over a partial slowdown earlier this week after they answered a call from the Turkish Civil Aviation (Hava-Is) union to protest the legislation.

The national flag carrier said it was forced to cancel at least 223 domestic and international flights, affecting some 100,000 passengers, and estimated that it suffered a loss of around $2 million.

Reporting by Ayla-Jean Yackley and Mehmet Emin Caliskan, Writing by Seda Sezer

