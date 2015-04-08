FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines plane in forced landing after window shatters
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 8, 2015 / 10:21 AM / in 3 years

Turkish Airlines plane in forced landing after window shatters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 8 (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines passenger plane en route to Istanbul made a forced landing at Germany’s Nuremberg Airport on Wednesday, after its left cockpit window shattered, the airline said.

The Dusseldorf to Istanbul flight diverted to Nuremberg, landing at 0658 GMT, a spokeswoman for the airline said.

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft and taken to the terminal to wait for the next flight, whilst technical experts examined the damaged plane, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.