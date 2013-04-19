FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Little foreign interest in Istanbul airport tender - sources
April 19, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

Little foreign interest in Istanbul airport tender - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 19 (Reuters) - A tender to build Istanbul’s third airport, which Turkey says will be the world’s largest, is not expected to attract more than four bids, with limited foreign interest in the 7 billion euros ($9 billion) project, sources close to the matter said.

Alongside previously expected bids from TAV and IC Ictas-Fraport, the sources said a consortium of the companies Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon was expected to bid in the May 3 tender. Sabanci Holding and Enka Insaat were also working together on a possible bid. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler)

