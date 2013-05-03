FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Initial invesment for Istanbul third airport seen at 10 bln euros-minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Initial invesment for Istanbul third airport seen at 10 bln euros-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 3 (Reuters) - The initial investment to build Istanbul’s third airport will be 10 billion euros ($13.07 billion), Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters after a tender on Friday to build and operate Istanbul’s planned third airport was completed.

A venture between Turkish construction firms Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon won the tender, outbidding rivals including Turkey’s TAV Holding and Germany’s Fraport .

The Turkish consortium’s winning bid was 22.15 billion euros ($29 billion) for the 25-year lease to operate the planned airport.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Writing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.