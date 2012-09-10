Turkey expected to issue airport tender on Sept 28 - sources

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey was expected to announce a tender to build Istanbul’s third airport on Sept. 28, sources with knowledge of the process said, marking the next stage in the multi-billion lira project designed to add vital capacity in the fast-growing region.

Many local and international groups are interested in bidding for one of Turkey’s biggest construction projects, which will be held by year-end, two sources told Reuters.

“We have received information that an advertisement for the tender will be published on Sept. 28,” said one of the sources.

Private sector officials estimate the airport will cost around 10 billion lira ($5.6 billion).

TAV Havalimanlari Holding, Alarko Holding , construction groups Varyap and Limak have said they are interested in bidding.

The airport will have an initial capacity to handle 90 million passengers a year, extending eventually to 150 million, and three runways for simultaneous use.

Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier this month the aim was for the first stage of the airport to open in 2016. Yildirim announced the tender competition for the Istanbul airport last month, with a view to completing the bidding by the end of 2012 after spending 18 months choosing the site. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Holmes)