ANKARA, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s YDA Insaat on Friday made the highest bid of 705 million euros ($976 million) for the operating rights of Turkey’s southern Dalaman airport, the chairman of the tender commission said.

Other bidders included Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, Limak-GMR, Germany’s Fraport - IC Ictas. ($1 = 0.7225 euros) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)