FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Turkey's Akbank sees 10-12 pct asset growth in 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 7 months ago

Turkey's Akbank sees 10-12 pct asset growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank expects to match the banking sector with an annual growth of 10-12 percent in assets, loans and deposits in 2017, it said on Tuesday.

Akbank, Turkey's third-largest listed bank by assets, said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it expected a 11-13 percent compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2019.

It also said a non-performing loan ratio of 2.5 percent and capital adequacy ratio of 14 percent was forecast this year. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.