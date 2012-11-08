FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Akbank Q3 net profit soars 69 pct, above f'cast
November 8, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Akbank Q3 net profit soars 69 pct, above f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank said its third-quarter net profit jumped 69 percent to 779.2 million lira ($436.3 million)from the same period a year ago, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 739 million lira.

The bank’s net profit rose from 459.9 million lira in the same periof a year ago.

Loans and receivables increased 21 percent to 85.39 billion lira ($47.8 billion) at the end of the third quarter from the end of 2011, the bank’s financial results showed on Thursday.

$1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay

