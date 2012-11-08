UPDATE 1-Turkey's Akbank Q3 net profit soars 69 pct, above f'cast

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank , partly owned by Citigroup, on Thursday said that its third-quarter net profit climbed 69 percent on the back of trading income.

The net profit of 779.2 million Turkish lira ($436.3 million) beat an average forecast of 739 million lira in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank registered trading income of 167.7 million, compared with a trading loss of 53 million lira in the same period a year ago.

Shares in Akbank were up 1.65 percent at 8.62 lira by 1225 GMT.