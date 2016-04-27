FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish banks seeing rise in demand for loans after rate cut, Akbank executive says
April 27, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Turkish banks seeing rise in demand for loans after rate cut, Akbank executive says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkish banks are seeing an increase in demand for some loans after the central bank’s recent rate cuts, a senior executive at Akbank, told Reuters on Wednesday.

“With declining interest rates we are seeing loan demand returning and investment appetite from companies coming back. We are seeing this especially in medium to long-term loans,” said Bulent Oguz, who is in charge of small to medium size enterprise banking at Akbank.

“We are seeing demand from every sector. The delayed demand from 2015 is coming back. The low interest rate environment will bring vitality. We are seeing this at Akbank and the sector.”

The central bank trimmed the top end of its interest rate corridor by 50 basis points last week, in what some saw as a sign of more accommodative policy to come. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)

