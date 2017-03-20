FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish cabinet postpones strike at Akbank by 60 days - Official Gazette
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 5 months ago

Turkish cabinet postpones strike at Akbank by 60 days - Official Gazette

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 20 (Reuters) - A strike at Turkey's Akbank has been postponed by 60 days by the Turkish cabinet on Monday, the government said in its Official Gazette.

The government said the strike, arising from disagreements over the employment conditions of the bank during the renewal of contract terms, was "of a nature that would harm economic and financial stability".

Istanbul-based Akbank is Turkey's third-largest lender by assets, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

