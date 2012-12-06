FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One Equity, Turkish pension fund vie for Akdeniz Kimya - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

One Equity, Turkish pension fund vie for Akdeniz Kimya - sources

Seda Sezer

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - One Equity Partners, the main private equity arm of JPMorgan, and Turkish army pension fund Oyak are vying to buy a stake in Turkish chemicals maker Akdeniz Kimya, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Akdeniz Kimya, based in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, produces speciality chemicals and is valued at more than $300 million. It was not clear how large a stake is up for sale.

Two of the sources said a deal would be signed this year.

Citigroup has been mandated to handle the sale, the sources said.

Officials from One Equity Partners and Akdeniz Kimya were not immediately available to comment. Oyak declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.