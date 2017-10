ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Turk, a unit of Bahraini lender Al Baraka, said on Wednesday it had started work on establishing a joint private pension company with Kuveyt Turk.

The bank made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. Turkish lender Kuveyt Turk is 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)