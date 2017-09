ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank’s Turkish unit plans to issue more than $200 million of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in the last quarter of this year or early 2014, executive vice president Ayhan Keser told Reuters.

Keser said the timing would depend on market conditions and the maturity of the sukuk was likely to be 5 years. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay)