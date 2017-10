ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Anadolu Holding plans to complete the sale of its 75 percent stake in Turkey’s Alternatifbank to the Commercial Bank of Qatar by March 15, Chairman Tuncay Ozilhan said on Tuesday.

Anadolu said last month it would start talks on the sale with the Commercial Bank of Qatar. Anadolu Holding has a 77.7 percent direct stake in Alternatif, while 4.16 percent is publicly traded.

 (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)