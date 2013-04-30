FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
April 30, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

Turkey's Arcelik Q1 profit up 7 pct, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Tuesday its net profit rose 7 percent year-on-year to 129.4 million lira ($72 million) in the first quarter.

Arcelik said sales rose 1 percent to 2.43 billion lira in the first quarter from a year earlier, in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Analysts had expected a fall in television sales to have dented revenues, but had also forecast that a rise in white goods margins would lift profit.

$1 = 1.7956 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

