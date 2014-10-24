FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Arcelik reports net profit down 3.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 24, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Arcelik reports net profit down 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik reported better than expected third-quarter net profit on Friday, posting a 3 percent fall year on year to 155.7 million lira ($69.8 million).

That compared with a consensus forecast of 153 million lira in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange that third-quarter sales rose 11 percent to 3.23 billion lira, above a poll forecast of 3.18 billion lira. (1 US dollar = 2.2321 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.